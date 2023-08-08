Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 117 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Qualys Stock Up 0.6 %

Qualys stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $5,608,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

