Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 210 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RH by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $46,157,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Up 2.3 %

RH stock opened at $401.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.51. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.87.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

