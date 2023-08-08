Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 213 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after buying an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $41,625,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,397.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 467,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

