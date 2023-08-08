Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 276 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.60.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $302.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $323.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

