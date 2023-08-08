Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 306 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $134,566.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,844,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.