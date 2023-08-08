Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 358 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

