Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,013 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.