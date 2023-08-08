Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 428 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.