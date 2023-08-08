Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 497 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $190.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

