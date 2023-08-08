Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 623 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 18.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

FYBR stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

