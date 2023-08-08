Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 688 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,605,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.