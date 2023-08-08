Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 694 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,740 shares of company stock worth $3,622,781. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

