Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 738 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

