Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 893 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.7 %

AOS opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

