Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.