Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

