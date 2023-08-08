Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

