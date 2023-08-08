Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,390 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

