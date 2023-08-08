Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,384,000 after buying an additional 101,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,838,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,077,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

