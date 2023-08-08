Origin Materials (ORGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Origin Materials to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Origin Materials Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Origin Materials by 221.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Origin Materials by 301.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 723,973 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Origin Materials by 2,099.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 435,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
