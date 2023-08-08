Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OESX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Report on OESX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.