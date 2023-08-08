Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.84. Orion Group shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 311,387 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORN shares. TheStreet raised Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Orion Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,561,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 677,328 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

