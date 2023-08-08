Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.37. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 86,251 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Orla Mining

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 9.1% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 181,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 4.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,422,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after buying an additional 417,950 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.