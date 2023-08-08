Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.37. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 86,251 shares changing hands.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
