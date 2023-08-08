Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.37. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 86,251 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 25.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $13,915,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 197.5% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,353,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 898,475 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

