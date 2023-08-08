Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.57. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 187,721 shares traded.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

