Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.57. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 187,721 shares.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,375,223.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

