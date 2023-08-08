Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PANL stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $69,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,310 shares in the company, valued at $346,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 210,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 119.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 791.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 143,120 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

