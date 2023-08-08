Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

