PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $100.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.79 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAR Technology Stock Performance
PAR stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PAR Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $727,000.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
