Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $408.00 to $448.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as high as $424.67 and last traded at $422.79, with a volume of 87679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $414.15.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

