Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 575 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

