PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) COO Sells $12,526.29 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) COO Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $12,526.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,366 shares in the company, valued at $161,717.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Louis Lanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,222 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $15,457.36.

On Monday, July 3rd, Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,725 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $18,462.75.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.99. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

PAYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of PaySign in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PaySign by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth $969,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

