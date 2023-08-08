Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.37

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.37 and traded as high as $28.23. Peoples Bancorp shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 108,525 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110,171 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,660,000 after purchasing an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

