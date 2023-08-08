Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Price Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 56,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 311,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.18%.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

