Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Trading Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 56,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 311,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,816 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 446,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $956.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -27.18%.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

