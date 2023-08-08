Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Trading Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 56,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 311,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
Separately, TheStreet cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $956.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.
Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -27.18%.
Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perella Weinberg Partners
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.