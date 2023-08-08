Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.