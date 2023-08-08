PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PG&E by 1,152.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

PCG stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

