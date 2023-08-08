Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,472 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 115,305 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $77,630.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

