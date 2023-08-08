Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 141 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $219.30 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

