Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 122.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 211,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 103,467 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.5% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,012,057. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

