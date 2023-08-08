Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in AON by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.68. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

