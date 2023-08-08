Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,150 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 773,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 732,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,048 shares of company stock worth $1,000,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. The business had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

