Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,469 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $160.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

