Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,458 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

