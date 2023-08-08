Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.