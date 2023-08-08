Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

