Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,127,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

