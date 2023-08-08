Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $227,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

