Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 560.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

