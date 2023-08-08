Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

